Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

U.S. Navy Blue Angel #7 F/A-18F Super Hornet arrives at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to audiences both at home and abroad, showcasing naval aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

