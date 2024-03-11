U.S. Navy Blue Angel #7 F/A-18F Super Hornet takes off during an incentive flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Two Hometown Heroes were selected to fly in the F/A-18F as gratitude for shaping attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 16:58 Photo ID: 8288859 VIRIN: 240312-F-YT028-1261 Resolution: 5466x3647 Size: 459.08 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.