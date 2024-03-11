Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

Jamie Butler, American Canyon High School music teacher and choir director, sits in U.S. Navy Blue Angel #7 F/A-18F Super Hornet prior to a flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Butler was selected as a Hometown Hero, someone who helps to shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities, for the incentive flight as gratitude for his years of service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

