Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tamara Perez, Blue Angels crew chief, waits to marshal U.S. Navy Blue Angel #7 F/A-18F Super Hornet after an incentive flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to audiences both at home and abroad, showcasing naval aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

