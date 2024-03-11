Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

U.S. Navy Lt. Connor O’Donnell, Blue Angels #7 pilot and narrator, speaks with Hometown Heroes’ family and friends after an incentive flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Two Hometown Heroes were selected to fly in the F/A-18F as gratitude for shaping attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US