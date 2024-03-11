Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

Officer Sean Kelly, city of Vacaville police and school resource officer at Will C. Wood High School, sits in U.S. Navy Blue Angel #7 F/A-18F Super Hornet prior to an incentive flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Kelly was selected as a Hometown Hero for the incentive flight as gratitude for his years of service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Posted: 03.14.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US