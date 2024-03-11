Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tamara Perez, right, Blue Angels crew chief, assists Officer Sean Kelly, city of Vacaville police and school resource officer at Will C. Wood High School, into U.S. Navy Blue Angel #7 F/A-18F Super Hornet prior to an incentive flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Kelly was selected as a Hometown Hero for the incentive flight as gratitude for his years of service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

