Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Going Hot [Image 10 of 10]

    Going Hot

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. David Boynton and Pfc. Chenoa Gomez Acevedo, 722nd Quartermaster Detachment, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, fire their M4 Carbines as part of their annual training in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 13, 2023.
    Boynton explained that qualifying on the rifle range is one of his favorite parts of annual training. “I love shooting,” said Boynton. “I’m getting better every time that I qualify.” Boynton explained that he was recently promoted to the rank of Sergeant and that he was excited to be able to lead and serve his fellow soldiers as a non-commissioned officer.

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8279061
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-JJ662-1002
    Resolution: 6720x3849
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: VT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going Hot [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unlimited Power
    Boresight Demo
    Pass the Ammunition
    New Opportunities
    Training Warriors
    In Your Sights
    Passion For Service
    3643rd BSB
    Big Iron
    Going Hot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT