Sgt. David Boynton and Pfc. Chenoa Gomez Acevedo, 722nd Quartermaster Detachment, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, fire their M4 Carbines as part of their annual training in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 13, 2023.

Boynton explained that qualifying on the rifle range is one of his favorite parts of annual training. “I love shooting,” said Boynton. “I’m getting better every time that I qualify.” Boynton explained that he was recently promoted to the rank of Sergeant and that he was excited to be able to lead and serve his fellow soldiers as a non-commissioned officer.



New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.





