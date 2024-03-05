Training Warriors
1st Lt. Justin Moran and Staff Sgt. David Musso, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, command their soldiers as part of a platform gunnery qualification in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 11, 2023.
New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8279056
|VIRIN:
|230811-Z-JJ662-1001
|Resolution:
|6160x4480
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|VT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Warriors [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
