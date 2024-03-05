In Your Sights

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Carloz Henningson, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, looks through the scope of the TA31 Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight, in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 12, 2023.

    “The ACOG gives you a lot of benefits,” said Staff Sgt. David Musso, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard. “You get better target identification and the range marks are built in.”

    Staff Sgt. Stephen Rondeau, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard explained that New Hampshire National Guard's M4 Carbines are often equipped with the M68 Close Combat Optic or the TA31 Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight, which provides a 4x magnification in order to allow soldiers to engage enemy targets past 500 meters. In addition to optics, Rondeau explained that the M4 platform is capable of quickly mounting flashlights, lasers, grenade launchers, and other accessories in order to adapt the equipment to mission requirements.

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26
