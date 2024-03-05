Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass the Ammunition [Image 3 of 10]

    Pass the Ammunition

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Stephen Jones, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, passes a link of .50 caliber ammunition to Sgt. Adam Blake, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, prior to a weapons qualification in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 11, 2023.

    Staff Sgt. Samey Mao, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, explained that the .50 caliber ammunition is renowned for its extreme firepower as well as the psychological effects that it has on enemy combatants.

    “You can load the M2 machine gun with all kinds of .50 ammo,” said Mao. “There’s armor piercing, explosive, tracer, incendiary, ball, anything you can think of, really.”

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pass the Ammunition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

