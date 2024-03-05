Spc. Stephen Jones, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, passes a link of .50 caliber ammunition to Sgt. Adam Blake, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, prior to a weapons qualification in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 11, 2023.



Staff Sgt. Samey Mao, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, explained that the .50 caliber ammunition is renowned for its extreme firepower as well as the psychological effects that it has on enemy combatants.



“You can load the M2 machine gun with all kinds of .50 ammo,” said Mao. “There’s armor piercing, explosive, tracer, incendiary, ball, anything you can think of, really.”



New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8279052 VIRIN: 230811-Z-JJ662-1003 Resolution: 2300x1533 Size: 893.18 KB Location: VT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pass the Ammunition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.