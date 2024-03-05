Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boresight Demo [Image 2 of 10]

    Boresight Demo

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. David Musso, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, instructs soldiers of the 3643rd BSB on laser boresighting prior to a weapons qualification in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 12, 2023.

    Musso has earned the Governor's Twenty Tab, which signifies his status as one of the top 20 shooters in the State of New Hampshire. He explained that he is an avid shooter and often instructs his soldiers in order to improve their marksmanship skills.

    “As a machine gunner, you’re the eyes in the sky and the heart of the truck,” said Musso. “You’re the one that keeps your guys alive.”

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8279044
    VIRIN: 230812-Z-JJ662-1003
    Resolution: 5778x4480
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: VT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boresight Demo [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unlimited Power
    Boresight Demo
    Pass the Ammunition
    New Opportunities
    Training Warriors
    In Your Sights
    Passion For Service
    3643rd BSB
    Big Iron
    Going Hot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    m4
    boresight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT