Staff Sgt. David Musso, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, instructs soldiers of the 3643rd BSB on laser boresighting prior to a weapons qualification in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 12, 2023.



Musso has earned the Governor's Twenty Tab, which signifies his status as one of the top 20 shooters in the State of New Hampshire. He explained that he is an avid shooter and often instructs his soldiers in order to improve their marksmanship skills.



“As a machine gunner, you’re the eyes in the sky and the heart of the truck,” said Musso. “You’re the one that keeps your guys alive.”



New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8279044 VIRIN: 230812-Z-JJ662-1003 Resolution: 5778x4480 Size: 1.29 MB Location: VT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boresight Demo [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.