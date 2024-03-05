Spc. Ross Welsh (left), and Spc. Tanner Holk, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field
Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, verify the power connection on a 34 kilowatt
generator as part of a training exercise on October 14 at the Manchester armory in Manchester New
Hampshire.
Soldiers of the 197th Field Artillery Regiment learned to troubleshoot and operate a range of military
power generators as part of a familiarization couse.
"It was an electrifying experience," said Holk. "It really grounded my interest in being able to generate
power in the field."
New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment
This work, Unlimited Power [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS
