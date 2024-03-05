Unlimited Power

Spc. Ross Welsh (left), and Spc. Tanner Holk, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field

Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, verify the power connection on a 34 kilowatt

generator as part of a training exercise on October 14 at the Manchester armory in Manchester New

Hampshire.

Soldiers of the 197th Field Artillery Regiment learned to troubleshoot and operate a range of military

power generators as part of a familiarization couse.

"It was an electrifying experience," said Holk. "It really grounded my interest in being able to generate

power in the field."

New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 Location: MANCHESTER, NH, US