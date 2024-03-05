Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unlimited Power [Image 1 of 10]

    Unlimited Power

    MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Ross Welsh (left), and Spc. Tanner Holk, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field
    Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, verify the power connection on a 34 kilowatt
    generator as part of a training exercise on October 14 at the Manchester armory in Manchester New
    Hampshire.
    Soldiers of the 197th Field Artillery Regiment learned to troubleshoot and operate a range of military
    power generators as part of a familiarization couse.
    "It was an electrifying experience," said Holk. "It really grounded my interest in being able to generate
    power in the field."
    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8279028
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-JJ662-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: MANCHESTER, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unlimited Power [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unlimited Power
    Boresight Demo
    Pass the Ammunition
    New Opportunities
    Training Warriors
    In Your Sights
    Passion For Service
    3643rd BSB
    Big Iron
    Going Hot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    generator
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT