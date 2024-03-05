Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Iron [Image 9 of 10]

    Big Iron

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Jose Mendez, Executive Officer, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, fires his M17 pistol in order to qualify, as part of his unit’s annual training in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 13, 2023.

    Mendez explained that weapon qualifications are important for all soldiers, especially soldiers who aren’t in combat arms roles. “In order for us to support our higher headquarters, we need to be able to shoot, move, and communicate,” said Mendez. “In order to do that, you need a well trained soldier, and a well trained soldier is dangerous.”

    “We are the ones providing security to the brigade headquarters element,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Peter LaFlamme, CSM, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard. “Its vital that our soldiers are able to shoot well with personal weapons as well as platform gunnery.”

    Laflamme explained the importance of proper training. “For these young soldiers, its important give them the skills they need and the training that they need so that when we are deployed, security is already a given.”

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    This work, Big Iron [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS

