New Opportunities

Sgt. 1st Class David Faustier, 372nd Signal Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, explains the use of the M17 pistol to Spc. Todd-Andrew Greeson, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, as part of their annual training in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 13, 2023.



Greeson explained that this was his first time qualifying on the M17 pistol. “I was super excited to be given the opportunity to fire the M17,” said Greeson. “Even though neither my rank nor my MOS are usually issued with sidearms, the opportunity to fire any of the military’s weapon systems is always a blessing and a good time.”

Greeson explained that he passed the qualification on his first attempt and that he is hoping he has future opportunities to train with new weapon systems.



New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Location: VT, US