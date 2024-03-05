Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Opportunities [Image 4 of 10]

    New Opportunities

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class David Faustier, 372nd Signal Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, explains the use of the M17 pistol to Spc. Todd-Andrew Greeson, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, as part of their annual training in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 13, 2023.

    Greeson explained that this was his first time qualifying on the M17 pistol. “I was super excited to be given the opportunity to fire the M17,” said Greeson. “Even though neither my rank nor my MOS are usually issued with sidearms, the opportunity to fire any of the military’s weapon systems is always a blessing and a good time.”
    Greeson explained that he passed the qualification on his first attempt and that he is hoping he has future opportunities to train with new weapon systems.

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8279054
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-JJ662-1004
    Resolution: 6039x4480
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: VT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Opportunities [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unlimited Power
    Boresight Demo
    Pass the Ammunition
    New Opportunities
    Training Warriors
    In Your Sights
    Passion For Service
    3643rd BSB
    Big Iron
    Going Hot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    m17
    pistol
    weapon qualification
    sigs sauer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT