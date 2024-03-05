Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passion For Service

    Passion For Service

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. David Boynton and Pfc. Chenoa Gomez Acevedo, 722nd Quartermaster Detachment, 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, prepare a meal for the 3643rd BSB as well as the 372nd Signal Company, as part of their annual training in Camp Ethan Allen, V.T. on August 9, 2023.

    "If the troops aren't fed, things fall apart quickly," said Boynton. "Having good, hot food is essential for morale."

    Boynton explained that the Quartermaster Detachment's Field Feeding Team specializes in cooking food in any environment in order to support soldier's nutritional needs. "Soldiers can't eat junk during an operation," said Boynton.

    Boynton explained that the Field Feeding Team wakes up as early as 3:00 A.M. in order to ensure that the soldiers they are charged with feeding can wake up to a nutritious meal. "We do our best to make the food as nice as possible," said Boynton.

    Spc. Stephen Jones, 3643rd BSB, New Hampshire Army National Guard, said that he enjoyed the food the Field Feeding Team had cooked for them. "I'd order this in a restaurant," said Jones. "It's even better than Olive Garden."

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26
    Location: VT, US
