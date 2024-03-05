Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8279059 VIRIN: 230814-Z-JJ662-1001 Resolution: 6441x2811 Size: 8.93 MB Location: VT, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 3643rd BSB [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.