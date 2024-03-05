Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3643rd BSB

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, pose for a battalion photo on August 14th, 2023, in Camp Ethan Allen, VT.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8279059
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-JJ662-1001
    Resolution: 6441x2811
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: VT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

