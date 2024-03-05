Soldiers of the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, pose for a battalion photo on August 14th, 2023, in Camp Ethan Allen, VT.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8279059
|VIRIN:
|230814-Z-JJ662-1001
|Resolution:
|6441x2811
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|VT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3643rd BSB [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT