Saint Lucia surgeries commence

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson, 81st Medical Group,vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Team troop commander, performs an arteriovenous graft surgery on a patient at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. This was the first surgery performed for the LAMAT 24 mission in St. Lucia, with these engagements bringing U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

