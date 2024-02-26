U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson, 81st Medical Group,vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Team troop commander, performs an arteriovenous graft surgery on a patient at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. This was the first surgery performed for the LAMAT 24 mission in St. Lucia, with these engagements bringing U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8259712
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-ZB805-2081
|Resolution:
|4819x3442
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT