U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson, 81st Medical Group, vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Team troop commander, scrubs into surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8259709 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2008 Resolution: 5398x3856 Size: 3.55 MB Location: LC Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.