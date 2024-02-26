Dr. Jason Tobierre, general surgeon, watches a U.S. Air Force vascular surgeon perform an arteriovenous graft at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8259716
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-ZB805-2122
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT