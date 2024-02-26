Medical supplies are prepared before surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8259715 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2031 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 3.34 MB Location: LC Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.