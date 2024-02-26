Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 5 of 11]

    Saint Lucia surgeries commence

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Dr. Jason Tobierre, general surgeon, watches a U.S. Air Force vascular surgeon perform an arteriovenous graft at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8259714
    VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2170
    Resolution: 4765x3404
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: LC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    surgery
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

