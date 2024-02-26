Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11]

    Saint Lucia surgeries commence

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and partner nation medical professionals work together to perform an arteriovenous graft surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8259720
    VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2261
    Resolution: 5429x3878
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: LC
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence
    Saint Lucia surgeries commence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    surgery
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT