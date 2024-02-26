Saint Lucia surgeries commence

U.S. Air Force Airmen and partner nation medical professionals work together to perform an arteriovenous graft surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

