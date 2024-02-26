Saint Lucia surgeries commence

U.S. Air Force reservist, Maj. Llewy Rimular, 349th Medical Squadron and Lesser Antilles Medical Team nurse anesthetist, participates in his first mission surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. The LAMAT mission seeks to strengthen U.S. partnerships within Latin America and the Caribbean region by providing relief to overwhelmed medical facilities through collaboration with host nation medical practitioners and respective Ministry of Health officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

