U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson, 81st Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, vascular surgeon, and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Team troop commander, dons gloves prior to his surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. This is the second iteration of the LAMAT mission in St. Lucia, where patients were pre-selected in coordination with hospital medical directors and physicians under the direction of St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8259710 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2023 Resolution: 5006x3576 Size: 2.78 MB Location: LC Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.