Saint Lucia surgeries commence

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson, 81st Medical Group vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Team troop commander, performs an arteriovenous graft surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:02
