U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson, 81st Medical Group vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Team troop commander, performs an arteriovenous graft surgery on a patient at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. medical personnel deployed to train and exchange knowledge with St. Lucia’s surgeons and support staff, helping to ensure safety and stability of patients in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8259713 VIRIN: 240226-F-ZB805-2141 Resolution: 5020x3586 Size: 2.26 MB Location: LC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saint Lucia surgeries commence [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.