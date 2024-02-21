Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 14 of 16]

    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

    PARAMARIBO, SURINAME

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jesse Wells, emergency room physician from the 349th Medical Squadron, demonstrates an alternative splint method in Tactical Combat Casualty Care during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. USAF medical professionals regularly deploy to Latin America and the Caribbean to work alongside partner nation military and civilian health teams as part of the Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagement initiative, an effort to achieve mutual benefits and build trust in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    TAGS

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Suriname
    LAMAT24

