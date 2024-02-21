USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

Lt. Col. Jesse Wells, emergency room physician from the 349th Medical Squadron, demonstrates an alternative splint method in Tactical Combat Casualty Care during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. USAF medical professionals regularly deploy to Latin America and the Caribbean to work alongside partner nation military and civilian health teams as part of the Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagement initiative, an effort to achieve mutual benefits and build trust in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

