USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michelle Fleurat, emergency room physician from the 349th Medical Squadron, right, assists Suriname Armed Forces Lt. Col. Chevron Terborg, left, Military Hospital director, during a knowledge exchange for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

