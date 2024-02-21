Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 7 of 16]

    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

    PARAMARIBO, SURINAME

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michelle Fleurat, emergency room physician from the 349th Medical Squadron, demonstrates how to treat a collapsed lung with needle decompression of the chest during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. This is the second iteration of the LAMAT mission to the region, an event where U.S. and partner nation medical professionals work together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:44
    Photo ID: 8254946
    VIRIN: 240222-F-AN818-1080
    Resolution: 7548x5032
    Size: 13.59 MB
    Location: PARAMARIBO, SR
    This work, USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Suriname
    LAMAT24

