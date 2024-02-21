U.S. Air Force Maj. Michelle Fleurat, emergency room physician from the 349th Medical Squadron, demonstrates how to treat a collapsed lung with needle decompression of the chest during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. This is the second iteration of the LAMAT mission to the region, an event where U.S. and partner nation medical professionals work together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:44 Photo ID: 8254946 VIRIN: 240222-F-AN818-1080 Resolution: 7548x5032 Size: 13.59 MB Location: PARAMARIBO, SR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.