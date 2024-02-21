U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Noll, troop commander, sits with Suriname Armed Forces Lt. Col. Chevron Terborg, Military Hospital director, during a knowledge exchange at the Paramaribo Military Hospital for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8254949
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-AN818-1168
|Resolution:
|8570x5713
|Size:
|16.57 MB
|Location:
|PARAMARIBO, SR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
