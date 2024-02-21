Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 10 of 16]

    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

    PARAMARIBO, SURINAME

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Noll, troop commander, sits with Suriname Armed Forces Lt. Col. Chevron Terborg, Military Hospital director, during a knowledge exchange at the Paramaribo Military Hospital for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:44
    Photo ID: 8254949
    VIRIN: 240222-F-AN818-1168
    Resolution: 8570x5713
    Size: 16.57 MB
    Location: PARAMARIBO, SR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces
    USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Suriname
    LAMAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT