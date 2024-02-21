USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

U.S. Air Force reservists host a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course with Suriname Armed Forces physicians during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 Location: PARAMARIBO, SR