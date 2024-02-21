Suriname Armed Forces Maj. Sonsja Pinas, looks through an Individual First Aid Kit during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training hosted by U.S. Air Force reservists during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:44 Photo ID: 8254945 VIRIN: 240222-F-AN818-1021 Resolution: 8195x5464 Size: 17.94 MB Location: PARAMARIBO, SR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.