USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

Suriname Armed Forces Maj. Arna Poetisie, listens to a briefing on Tactical Combat Casualty Care hosted by U.S. Air Force reservists during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

