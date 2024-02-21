USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

A Surinamese physician uses her cellphone to record a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training demonstration hosted by U.S. Air Force reservists from the 349th Medical Squadron during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital, Feb. 22, 2024. USAF medical professionals regularly deploy to Latin America and the Caribbean to work alongside partner nation military and civilian health teams as part of the Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagement initiative, an effort to achieve mutual benefits and build trust in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

