A needle is placed into animal tissue in a knowledge exchange demonstration during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8254943
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-AN818-1092
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|PARAMARIBO, SR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
