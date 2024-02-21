USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces

A needle is placed into animal tissue in a knowledge exchange demonstration during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

