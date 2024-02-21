Suriname Armed Forces Maj. Arna Poetisie, looks through an Individual First Aid Kit during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training hosted by U.S. Air Force reservists during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Paramaribo Military Hospital in Suriname, Feb. 22, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:44 Photo ID: 8254948 VIRIN: 240222-F-AN818-1035 Resolution: 8206x5471 Size: 17.43 MB Location: PARAMARIBO, SR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF reservists practice medical readiness with Suriname Armed Forces [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.