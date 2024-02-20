U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Pool, 492nd Attack Squadron remotely piloted aircraft crew chief, assigned to March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., performs post-flight maintenance from Portable Aircraft Control Station (PACS) codes on an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. The MQ-9 landed at Shaw AFB for the first time while being flown by 25th Attack Group pilots (ATKG). The new Satellite Launch and Recovery capability and Portable Aircraft Control Station enables the 25th ATKG to maximize mission support with minimal resources, enabling them to complete missions in line with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8250523 VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1582 Resolution: 3894x2596 Size: 3.15 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.