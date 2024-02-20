U.S. service members and families assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., observe an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., after landing at Shaw AFB, Feb. 14, 2024. The MQ-9 landed at Shaw AFB for the first time while being flown by 25th Attack Group pilots (ATKG). After landing, the MQ-9 was displayed for 25th ATKG members and their families to see the aircraft they operate every day for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8250517 VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1509 Resolution: 4379x2919 Size: 7.31 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.