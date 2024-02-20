Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 12 of 17]

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members and families assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., observe an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., after landing at Shaw AFB, Feb. 14, 2024. The MQ-9 landed at Shaw AFB for the first time while being flown by 25th Attack Group pilots (ATKG). After landing, the MQ-9 was displayed for 25th ATKG members and their families to see the aircraft they operate every day for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8250517
    VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1509
    Resolution: 4379x2919
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    MQ-9
    Air Force
    RPA
    20th FW

