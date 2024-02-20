A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., piloted by members of the 25th Attack Group (ATKG) assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., taxis after landing for the first time at Shaw AFB, Feb. 14, 2024. This mission proved the 25th ATKG’s ability to implement Satellite Launch and Recovery capabilities, furthering their ability to streamline towards Air Force Generation Model operations and allowing them to provide downrange mission support at a moment’s notice from any location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8250512 VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1331 Resolution: 4202x2801 Size: 6.16 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.