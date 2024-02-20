MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Van Wyhe, 163rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, assigned to the California Air National Guard at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., performs a post-flight inspection on an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB, after landing for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. Wyhe was part of a small maintenance team from March ARB that demonstrated Satellite Launch and Recovery capabilities of the MQ-9, which enables Airmen to operate in contested environments with minimal equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 Location: SUMTER, SC, US