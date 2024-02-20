U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Pool, 492nd Attack Squadron remotely piloted aircraft crew chief, assigned to March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., begins post-flight maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB, after landing for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. This cross-country mission required units from both active duty and reserve components to work jointly in order to execute new launch and recovery capabilities for the MQ-9 Reaper, showcasing the total force’s always ready posture for Agile Combat Employment missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8250513 VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1342 Resolution: 2799x1866 Size: 2.15 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.