U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Pool, 492nd Attack Squadron remotely piloted aircraft crew chief, assigned to March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., begins post-flight maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB, after landing for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. This cross-country mission required units from both active duty and reserve components to work jointly in order to execute new launch and recovery capabilities for the MQ-9 Reaper, showcasing the total force’s always ready posture for Agile Combat Employment missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8250513
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-QY889-1342
|Resolution:
|2799x1866
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
