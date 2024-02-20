MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Wu, 163rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remotely piloted aircraft crew chief, assigned to the California Air National Guard at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., inspects an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB after landing for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. Shaw AFB, Creech Air Force Base, and March ARB Airmen worked jointly to demonstrate the advancements in MQ-9 flying technology, providing a proof of concept for Satellite Launch and Recovery operations. This innovative total force initiative showcased how each unit’s role plays an integral role towards supporting the national defense strategy anytime, anywhere and in any operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Location: SUMTER, SC, US