    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 13 of 17]

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Wu, 163rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remotely piloted aircraft crew chief, assigned to the California Air National Guard at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., inspects an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB after landing for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. Shaw AFB, Creech Air Force Base, and March ARB Airmen worked jointly to demonstrate the advancements in MQ-9 flying technology, providing a proof of concept for Satellite Launch and Recovery operations. This innovative total force initiative showcased how each unit’s role plays an integral role towards supporting the national defense strategy anytime, anywhere and in any operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8250518
    VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1520
    Resolution: 3808x2539
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    MQ-9
    Air Force
    RPA
    20th FW

