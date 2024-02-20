Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 16 of 17]

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Almanza, left, and Senior Airman Brendan Wu, 163rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) remotely piloted aircraft crew chiefs, assigned to the California Air National Guard at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., perform post-flight maintenance from Portable Aircraft Control Station (PACS) codes on an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. The MQ-9 landed at Shaw AFB for the first time while being flown by 25th Attack Group pilots (ATKG). The new Satellite Launch and Recovery capability and Portable Aircraft Control Station enables the 25th ATKG to maximize mission support with minimal resources, enabling them to complete missions in line with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8250522
    VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1555
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    MQ-9
    Air Force
    RPA
    20th FW

