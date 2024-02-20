MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Montae Edelen, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution technician, assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., refuels an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., after landing for the first time at Shaw AFB, Feb. 14, 2024. Active duty and California Air National Guard Airmen worked jointly to execute this historic event showcasing new total force capabilities and maintaining our superiority over near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

