Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 10 of 17]

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Montae Edelen, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution technician, assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., refuels an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., after landing for the first time at Shaw AFB, Feb. 14, 2024. Active duty and California Air National Guard Airmen worked jointly to execute this historic event showcasing new total force capabilities and maintaining our superiority over near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8250515
    VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1451
    Resolution: 3420x2280
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    MQ-9
    Air Force
    RPA
    20th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT