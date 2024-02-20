U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Almanza, 163rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remotely piloted aircraft crew chief, assigned to the California Air National Guard at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., removes hearing protection after an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB landed for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. Almanza was part of a small maintenance team from March ARB that demonstrated Satellite Launch and Recovery capabilities of the MQ-9, which enables Airmen to operate in contested environments with minimal equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8250519
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-QY889-1532
|Resolution:
|3526x2351
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
