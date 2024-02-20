MQ-9 Reaper historic first landing at Shaw Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Almanza, 163rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remotely piloted aircraft crew chief, assigned to the California Air National Guard at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), Calif., removes hearing protection after an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March ARB landed for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. Almanza was part of a small maintenance team from March ARB that demonstrated Satellite Launch and Recovery capabilities of the MQ-9, which enables Airmen to operate in contested environments with minimal equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

