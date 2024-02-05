Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 13 of 14]

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

    HYAKURI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen stand together with local civic leaders during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2024. This exercise, part of the ongoing ATR program, highlights the deepening cooperation between the U.S. and Japan, enhancing interoperability and readiness for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8230247
    VIRIN: 240130-F-TE598-1036
    Resolution: 6499x4337
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
    This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    USFJ
    ATR Program
    INDOPACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

