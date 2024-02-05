ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

U.S. Air Force Airmen stand together with local civic leaders during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2024. This exercise, part of the ongoing ATR program, highlights the deepening cooperation between the U.S. and Japan, enhancing interoperability and readiness for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 20:37
|Location:
|HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
