U.S. Air Force Capt. John Marshall, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons hearing protection after arriving at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan in support of the Aviation Training Relocation exercise, Jan. 29, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Misawa Air Base arrived to conduct the Aviation Training Relocation exercise. Not only does this training exercise increase the Wing’s readiness in air-to-air mission sets, it supports theater security cooperation and combined interoperability with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 20:37 Photo ID: 8230236 VIRIN: 240126-F-TE598-1301 Resolution: 6101x4072 Size: 2.52 MB Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.