U.S. Air Force Capt. John Marshall, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons hearing protection after arriving at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan in support of the Aviation Training Relocation exercise, Jan. 29, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Misawa Air Base arrived to conduct the Aviation Training Relocation exercise. Not only does this training exercise increase the Wing’s readiness in air-to-air mission sets, it supports theater security cooperation and combined interoperability with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8230236
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-TE598-1301
|Resolution:
|6101x4072
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT