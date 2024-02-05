Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 2 of 14]

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

    HYAKURI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John Marshall, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons hearing protection after arriving at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan in support of the Aviation Training Relocation exercise, Jan. 29, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Misawa Air Base arrived to conduct the Aviation Training Relocation exercise. Not only does this training exercise increase the Wing’s readiness in air-to-air mission sets, it supports theater security cooperation and combined interoperability with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    USFJ
    ATR Program
    INDOPACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

