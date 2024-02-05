Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 5 of 14]

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

    HYAKURI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Julia Good, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons her harness in preparation for the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. The ATR exercise highlights the importance of bilateral training in reinforcing the U.S.-Japan alliance and preparing both nations' air forces for future operations and global stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 20:37
    Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    USFJ
    ATR Program
    INDOPACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

