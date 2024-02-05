U.S. Air Force Capt. Julia Good, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons her harness in preparation for the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. The ATR exercise highlights the importance of bilateral training in reinforcing the U.S.-Japan alliance and preparing both nations' air forces for future operations and global stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8230239
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-TE598-1034
|Resolution:
|5530x3691
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller
