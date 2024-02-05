ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keegan Dale, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, receives a coin from Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tomohiro Matsuura, 7th Air Wing commander during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2024. The ATR program in Japan is designed to enhance operational readiness and bilateral interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force while mitigating the noise impact of military flights on local communities around crowded bases. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

